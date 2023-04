Coface: Company Insolvencies Across CEE Countries Up Almost 40% YoY In 2022

Coface: Company Insolvencies Across CEE Countries Up Almost 40% YoY In 2022. The total number of business insolvency proceedings in countries across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) grew by 39.3% to 36,090 in 2022 from 25,917 in 2021, according to an analysis by Coface. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]