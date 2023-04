Sarantis Close to RON500M Revenue in Romania in 2022

Sarantis Close to RON500M Revenue in Romania in 2022. Cosmetics and consumer goods producer and distributor Sarantis, held by the Greek group by the same name, increased its revenue by 14.3% to RON463.5 million in Romania in 2022, in a year with a record high inflation. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]