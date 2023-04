It’s Official: Carrefour Confirms Acquisition of Cora’s Romanian Operations

It’s Official: Carrefour Confirms Acquisition of Cora’s Romanian Operations. French-held Carrefour Group has officially confirmed the acquisition of rival Cora’s stores in Romania, a deal ZF first reported about on Tuesday. The deal includes ten hypermarkets and eight Cora Urban convenience stores. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]