Chromosome Dynamics' 2022 Net Profit Surges 33.4% To RON1.3M, Turnover More Than Doubles To RON10M. Chromosome Dynamics (CHRD.RO), a developer of IT & AI solutions for the agribusiness sector, recorded a net profit of RON1.3 million in 2022, up 33.4% versus 2021, and a turnover of almost RON10 million, up 113.6% on the year, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]