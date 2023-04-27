Pillar II Pension Fund Managers End 2022 With RON344M Turnover, Half The Level Of 2021

Pillar II Pension Fund Managers End 2022 With RON344M Turnover, Half The Level Of 2021. The seven mandatory private pension funds in Romania, known as Pillar II, ended 2022 with a total turnover of RON344 million, down 43% from 2021, and a 65% lower profit, of RON87 million, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on reports from Pillar II (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]