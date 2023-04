Evergent Investments Shareholders Approve RON82.7M Dividends

Evergent Investments Shareholders Approve RON82.7M Dividends. Shareholders of Evergent Investments, the former SIF Moldova, a company listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EVER, have approved all proposals on the agenda of the ordinary and extraordinary general meetings of April 27, among which the distribution of a gross dividend (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]