AmCham urges Romania’s Govt. to comply with fiscal consolidation targets

AmCham urges Romania’s Govt. to comply with fiscal consolidation targets. Romania should carry out a set of structural reforms (rather gradual and incremental than radical) aimed at pursuing a fiscal consolidation trajectory that would lead the country out of the excessive deficit situation where it is now – or else the country faces budget and current account issues, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]