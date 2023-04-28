Bucharest Court rejects Euroins' objections filed after losing operating license in Romania

Bucharest Court rejects Euroins' objections filed after losing operating license in Romania. The Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected on April 27, as unfounded, Euroins Romania's request to suspend the decision by which the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) ordered the withdrawal of the insurer's operating authorization, ASF announced. The ASF Board decided on March 17, 2023, to