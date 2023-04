Altex buys EUR 4.6 mln claim against insolvent Romanian e-tailer Vivre Deco

Altex buys EUR 4.6 mln claim against insolvent Romanian e-tailer Vivre Deco. Major Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex, which operates physical stores and an online store that hosts third-party sellers, purchased for an unspecified price a EUR 4.6 mln claim held by Banca Transilvania against insolvent online retailer of furniture and home decoration goods Vivre Deco, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]