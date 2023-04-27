ACTRIS: Cluj-Napoca's Babeș-Bolyai University to host aerosol, cloud remote sensing facilities

ACTRIS: Cluj-Napoca's Babeș-Bolyai University to host aerosol, cloud remote sensing facilities. Babeș-Bolyai University (UBB) of Cluj-Napoca, one of the most prestigious educational institutions in Romania, will host two research facilities: one focusing on aerosol remote sensing and the other taking on cloud remote sensing. ACTRIS is a research infrastructure that operates across Europe (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]