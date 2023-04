Petrom 1Q/2023 Sales Down 20% To RON9.5B, Profit Drops 15% To RON1.48B

Petrom 1Q/2023 Sales Down 20% To RON9.5B, Profit Drops 15% To RON1.48B. OMV Petrom, Romania’s largest oil company, ended the first three months of 2023 with RON9.5 billion sales, vs RON12 billion in the year-ago period, while net profit slipped by 15% to RON1.48 billion amid falling oil prices. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]