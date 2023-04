EVERGENT Investments shareholders approve dividends of RON 82.7 million

EVERGENT Investments shareholders approve dividends of RON 82.7 million. Board of Directors' proposal was on the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 27, 2023 during which a gross dividend of 0.09 RON/share was approved, with a yield of 7% on April 26, 2023, the company exceeding by 183% the budgeted value of the net result for 2022.