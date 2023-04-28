Romanian student teams in robotics win six awards at First Tech Challenge World Championship

Romanian student teams in robotics win six awards at First Tech Challenge World Championship. Romanian students met the best robotics teams from all over the world between April 19 and 22 during the "First Tech Challenge" World Championship held in the United States, managing to win six awards. The teams from Romania had already established themselves as noteworthy thanks to last (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]