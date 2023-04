Bucharest City Hall Returns To Bucharest Stock Exchange With New Bond Issue Worth RON555M

The bonds issued by the Municipality of Bucharest through the City Hall of Bucharest (PMB) are now traded on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the stock symbol PMB30. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]