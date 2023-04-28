Romanian lawyer Sebastian Rădulețu elected judge at the European Court of Human Rights

Romanian lawyer Sebastian Rădulețu elected judge at the European Court of Human Rights. Romanian lawyer Sebastian Rădulețu was elected as judge at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) following the end of the mandate of Iulia Motoc, who is currently a judge at the International Criminal Court. "Congratulations to my colleague, professor and lawyer Sebastian Rădulețu, who was (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]