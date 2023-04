Furniture Retailer Vivre Ends 2022 with RON34M Losses and 50% Lower Revenue

Furniture and home décor retailer Vivre announced RON34 milion losses for 2022, compared with RON85 million the previous year and 50% lower revenue, RON114 million.