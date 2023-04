Law Firm Dentons Promotes Alexandra Radulescu To Partner And Oana Voda To Senior Counsel

Dentons, the world's largest law firm, announces the promotion of Alexandra Radulescu to the position of Partner and of Oana Voda to the position of Senior Counsel at its Bucharest office.