Libra Internet Bank Ends 2022 With RON238M Net Profit, Up 31% YoY

Libra Internet Bank Ends 2022 With RON238M Net Profit, Up 31% YoY. Libra Internet Bank, a member of U.S. investment group New Century Holdings, reported a net profit of RON238.1 million for 2022, up 31.4% on the year, and managed to maintain a small ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs), of 1.16%, significantly more favorable than the market average which stood (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]