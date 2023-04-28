Metropolitan Life Pensii Private Bought 13% of BRD Shares Traded on Bucharest Stock Exchange in March

Metropolitan Life Pensii Private Bought 13% of BRD Shares Traded on Bucharest Stock Exchange in March. Metropolitan Life Pensii Private, the manager of the third largest Pillar II pension fund in Romania after NN Pensii and AZT Viitorul Tau, went shopping in March 2023 and increased its stakes in several companies in the BET index amid lower (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]