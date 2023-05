Agricover IPO up to RON416M, Starts May 4, Ends May 16

Agricover IPO up to RON416M, Starts May 4, Ends May 16. Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) on Wednesday May 3, 2023, approved the initial public offering prospectus of Agricover Holding for an offering of up to RON416 million, running from Thursday, May 4 to May 16. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]