EIF And Agricover Credit Agree To RON45M (EUR9.1M) Financing For Agri-business Micro-enterprises In Romania

EIF And Agricover Credit Agree To RON45M (EUR9.1M) Financing For Agri-business Micro-enterprises In Romania. The European Investment Fund (EIF) has signed a RON45 million (EUR9.1 million) loan with Agricover Credit, the main specialized financial services provider for farmers in the Romanian market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]