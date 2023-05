Cronos Med Group Acquires Brasov-Based Biootika Clinic For EUR1.5M

Cronos Med Group Acquires Brasov-Based Biootika Clinic For EUR1.5M. Cronos Med Group, a plastic surgery and medical aesthetics chain founded by physician Constantin Stan, has taken over for EUR1.5 million the majority stake in the Biootika clinic based in Romania’s central city of Brasov. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]