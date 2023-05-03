Hidroelectrica To Pay Out RON3.9B Dividends From Its 2022 Record Profit Of RON4.4B To Its Two Shareholders



Hidroelectrica, Romania’s largest electricity generation company and the most anticipated listing on the Romanian capital market, is set to distribute 90% of its record net profit of RON4.4 billion of 2022 towards its two shareholders – the energy ministry (with an 80% ownership stake) and Fondul (...)