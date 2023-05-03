Nuclearelectrica Appoints Dan Niculaie-Faranga As Chief Financial Officer For A Four-Year Term
May 3, 2023
Nuclearelectrica Appoints Dan Niculaie-Faranga As Chief Financial Officer For A Four-Year Term.
Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on May 3 informed its shareholders and investors in a stock market report about the appointment of Dan Niculaie Faranga to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for a four-year term, starting May 3, (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]