Nuclearelectrica Appoints Dan Niculaie-Faranga As Chief Financial Officer For A Four-Year Term

Nuclearelectrica Appoints Dan Niculaie-Faranga As Chief Financial Officer For A Four-Year Term. Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on May 3 informed its shareholders and investors in a stock market report about the appointment of Dan Niculaie Faranga to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for a four-year term, starting May 3, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]