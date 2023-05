UniCredit Romania reports 45% stronger earnings in Q1

UniCredit Romania reports 45% stronger earnings in Q1. Italian group UniCredit reported for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 a net profit of EUR 64 mln from operations in Romania, up by about 45.3% compared to the same period last year. UniCredit's net operating profit in Romania increased by 32.4% y/y to EUR 92 mln, Profit.ro reported. Interest (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]