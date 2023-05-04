Finance minister: IFIs recommend Romania switch to progressive taxation within 3-5 years
Romanian Social Democrat (PSD) finance minister Adrian Câciu claimed that all international financial institutions recommend Romania to switch to progressive taxation within 3-5 years, and announced that a debate on this will be organised – but not now, Economedia.ro reported. In the meantime, (...)
