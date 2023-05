Romania’s unemployment eases to 5.4% in March

Romania’s unemployment eases to 5.4% in March. Seasonally adjusted unemployment fell slightly in March this year to 5.4% from 5.5% in February, but unemployment among the young population remains high at 22.2%, according to data from the statistics office INS. The number of unemployed (aged 15-74 years) estimated for March 2023 was (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]