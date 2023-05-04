Electronics Retailer Flanco 1Q/2023 Sales Up 40% To RON300M

Electronics retailer Flanco ended the first quarter of 2023 with sales of above RON300 million, 40% higher than in the same period of last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]