Mediapost Hit Mail Ends 2022 with EUR54.2M Turnover, Expects 15% Growth in 2023

Mediapost Hit Mail Ends 2022 with EUR54.2M Turnover, Expects 15% Growth in 2023. Mediapost Hit Mail group, controlled by a subsidiary of the French Post, in 2022 generated EUR54.2 million turnover in Romania and for 2023 has budgeted a 15% increase. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]