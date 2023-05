Romania’s Biggest Builder, Spedition UMB, Sees 2022 Turnover Top RON2B

Romania’s Biggest Builder, Spedition UMB, Sees 2022 Turnover Top RON2B. Spedition UMB, Romania’s largest building company by 2021 figures, saw its 2022 turnover soar by 61% to RON2.1 billion from 2021. Profit posted a fourfold increase, to RON137.8 million, but the number of employees is still low, at below (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]