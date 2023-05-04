Poll: Romanians not so happy to accept unification with MoldovaRomanians are even more reluctant than Moldovans to support the merger of the two countries, a recent Avangade poll revealed, Hotnews.ro reported. Thus, only 31% of the polled Romanians would vote in favour of unification. Comparatively, 35% of the Moldovans are ready for unification, (...)
Romanian electro-IT retailer Flanco reports 40% stronger sales in Q1Romanian electro-IT retailer Flanco, which operates both online and through physical stores, reported its sales surged by 40% y/y to RON 400 mln (EUR 80 mln) in Q1 – compared to a 10% overall expansion of the market, Bursa.ro reported. The product categories with substantial increases confirm (...)
Coca-Cola's Q1 sales down by low single-digit rate in RomaniaThe sales of Coca-Cola HBC Romania, the leader in the soft drinks market, decreased by "low single digits" (1-3%) in volume. The decline was influenced by the category of non-carbonated beverages that faces the challenging inflationary context, according to the latest report of Coca-Cola HBC, (...)
OTP Bank reportedly evaluates option to sell Romanian subsidiaryHungarian group OTP Bank, one of the largest banking groups in the region, is exploring the market in order to evaluate the interest of other banks to acquire its Romanian subsidiary, sources on the banking market told Ziarul Financiar. No final decision on the sale of the subsidiary was (...)