UniCredit Generates EUR64M Profit in Romania in 1Q/2023, Up around 45% from Year-Earlier Period. Italian group UniCredit for the first quarter of this year reported EUR64 million net profit from Romanian operations, up around 45.3% from the consolidated gain of 1Q/2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]