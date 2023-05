HiSky introduces direct Bucharest-Barcelona flights

HiSky introduces direct Bucharest-Barcelona flights. Moldova-based low-cost airline HiSky announced the launch of a new service from Bucharest to Barcelona starting this July. It is the seventh destination operated from Henri Coandă International Airport and the eighteenth in the company’s portfolio. The first flight from Bucharest to Barcelona is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]