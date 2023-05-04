Romania Insurance Market Reaches RON16.5B Gross Underwritten Premiums in 2022, Up 16% YOY

Romania Insurance Market Reaches RON16.5B Gross Underwritten Premiums in 2022, Up 16% YOY. Romania’s insurance market reached a gross underwritten premium volume of RON16.5 billion at the end of 2022, up 16% from 2021, with general insurance weighing 84%, meaning an underwritten premium volume of RON13.86 billion, and life insurance 17%, meaning an underwritten premium volume of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]