Coach of Romanian men's volleyball team loses daughter in Belgrade school shooting

Coach of Romanian men's volleyball team loses daughter in Belgrade school shooting. The daughter of SCM Zalău's men's volleyball team coach, Dragan Kobiljski, was killed in the Belgrade school shooting that left nine dead, according to Serbian media. The information was confirmed by former volleyball player Zeljko Tanaskovic, Dragan Kobiljski's brother-in-law. SCM Zalău also (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]