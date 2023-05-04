 
Deloitte: 90% Of Companies See Cloud Technology As Essential For Growth, Digital Transformation And Competitiveness
Nine in ten companies think cloud is essential for growth, especially used in combination with other technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and analytics, according to the latest edition of Deloitte Future of Cloud (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Winemaker Domeniile Averesti Expects 20% Higher Sales in 2023 Rares Florea, CEO of winemaker Domeniile Averesti, says Romania’s wine market is doing well, with the company’s sales reaching RON27 million last year, around RON5 million more than in 2021. For 2023, he expects a 20% increase.

Poll: Romanians not so happy to accept unification with Moldova Romanians are even more reluctant than Moldovans to support the merger of the two countries, a recent Avangade poll revealed, Hotnews.ro reported. Thus, only 31% of the polled Romanians would vote in favour of unification. Comparatively, 35% of the Moldovans are ready for unification, (...)

OMV Petrom reportedly ready to pay solidarity contribution under its milder form Romania’s oil and gas group OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) has not officially commented on the solidarity contribution under the revised formula amended by the lawmakers at the suggestion of President Klaus Iohannis, but its quarterly report suggests it might be ready to pay without objections, (...)

Romania considers schemes to help steelmakers and other energy-intensive industries Romania's Economy Ministry will promote two state aid schemes for energy-intensive consumers and for the steel industry, respectively, both financed from national sources and European funds, minister Florin Spataru announced. He met representatives of UniRomSider – the steel producers (...)

Romanian electro-IT retailer Flanco reports 40% stronger sales in Q1 Romanian electro-IT retailer Flanco, which operates both online and through physical stores, reported its sales surged by 40% y/y to RON 400 mln (EUR 80 mln) in Q1 – compared to a 10% overall expansion of the market, Bursa.ro reported. The product categories with substantial increases confirm (...)

Coca-Cola's Q1 sales down by low single-digit rate in Romania The sales of Coca-Cola HBC Romania, the leader in the soft drinks market, decreased by "low single digits" (1-3%) in volume. The decline was influenced by the category of non-carbonated beverages that faces the challenging inflationary context, according to the latest report of Coca-Cola HBC, (...)

OTP Bank reportedly evaluates option to sell Romanian subsidiary Hungarian group OTP Bank, one of the largest banking groups in the region, is exploring the market in order to evaluate the interest of other banks to acquire its Romanian subsidiary, sources on the banking market told Ziarul Financiar. No final decision on the sale of the subsidiary was (...)

 


