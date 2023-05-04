Deloitte: 90% Of Companies See Cloud Technology As Essential For Growth, Digital Transformation And Competitiveness

Deloitte: 90% Of Companies See Cloud Technology As Essential For Growth, Digital Transformation And Competitiveness. Nine in ten companies think cloud is essential for growth, especially used in combination with other technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and analytics, according to the latest edition of Deloitte Future of Cloud (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]