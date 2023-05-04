Austria’s refusal to allow Romania into Schengen is a matter of domestic politics, minister says



Romania’s interior minister Lucian Bode recently said that Romania has been prepared to join the Schengen Area since 2011 and that Austria's decision to reject Romania's candidacy last December was a matter of domestic politics. He added that the Austrian minister of the interior, Gerhard (...)