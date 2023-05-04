HackHER: Hackathon brings women startup founders and IT specialists together for one-day event in Bucharest

HackHER: Hackathon brings women startup founders and IT specialists together for one-day event in Bucharest. HackHER, a hackathon for diverse teams launched by Women in Tech®Romania and Bravva Angels, takes place on May 6th at Impact Hub Bucharest. The event will see women startup founders team up with IT specialists to develop technical and digital strategies for their ideas and products. Three (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]