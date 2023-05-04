Festival dedicated to women in the film industry holds third edition in Bucharest this month



Festival dedicated to women in the film industry holds third edition in Bucharest this month.

Cinefemina, the festival promoting and supporting women in the European film industry, holds its third edition in Bucharest this month. The event takes place at Cinema Elvire Popesco between May 10 and 14. The festival offers a selection of 12 European feature films and five short films, all (...)