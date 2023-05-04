Romanian swimming star David Popovici donates gold medal to children with cancer

Romanian swimming star David Popovici donates gold medal to children with cancer. David Popovici, multiple European and world champion swimmer, donated the gold medal he won in the men's 200m freestyle at the Budapest World Championships to support children with cancer. The contribution is in support of the #HopeDoesNotDieOfCancer program launched by MedLife, which David