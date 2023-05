Small Investors Buy RON2.9M Worth of Shares in First Day of Agricover IPO

Small Investors Buy RON2.9M Worth of Shares in First Day of Agricover IPO. Small investors bought about RON2.9 million worth of shares in the first day of the Agricover Holding initial public offering on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Thursday, May 4, 2023, ZF has found from brokers’ platforms. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]