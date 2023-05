Metropolitan Life Ends 2022 With RON597M Gross Underwritings, Up 14% YoY

Metropolitan Life, the second largest player on the life insurance market in terms of underwritings, ended 2022 with a volume of underwritten gross premiums of RON597 million, up 14% versus 2021, as per data provided by the company. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]