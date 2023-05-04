Romanians' Salary Expectations By Field Of Activity: RON9,000 In IT, RON5,000 In Retail, RON7,000 In Constructions, RON6,500 In Automotive



Romanians' Salary Expectations By Field Of Activity: RON9,000 In IT, RON5,000 In Retail, RON7,000 In Constructions, RON6,500 In Automotive.

Candidates’ salary expectations are on average 30% – 40% higher than employers’ offers, according to data from Salario, a platform developed by online recruitment website eJobs.