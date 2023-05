Winemaker Domeniile Averesti Expects 20% Higher Sales in 2023

Winemaker Domeniile Averesti Expects 20% Higher Sales in 2023. Rares Florea, CEO of winemaker Domeniile Averesti, says Romania’s wine market is doing well, with the company’s sales reaching RON27 million last year, around RON5 million more than in 2021. For 2023, he expects a 20% increase. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]