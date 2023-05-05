 
Romaniapress.com

May 5, 2023

Romanian cosmetics manufacturer Farmec to move production to new EUR 40 mln factory
May 5, 2023

Romanian cosmetics manufacturer Farmec to move production to new EUR 40 mln factory.

Romania's largest cosmetics manufacturer Farmec announced plans to build a new factory in the commune of Apahida, Cluj county, and relocate its entire production there. The company estimates the total investment at over EUR 40 million, aiming to also access individual state aid for the project. (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Banca Transilvania's Net Profit Doubles YoY To RON837.7M In Q1/2023 Banca Transilvania financial group reported a consolidated net profit of RON837.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, of which lender Banca Transilvania's profit is RON675.9 million.

Association Of Alpla Group, Ecohelp, United Polymer Trading Opens PET Flakes Recycling Plant In Targu Mures In EUR7.5M Investment The association formed by the Alpla Group (Austria), Ecohelp SRL (Romania) and United Polymer Trading (Switzerland) on Thursday (May 4) inaugurated a PET flakes processing factory in Targu Mures, following an investment of EUR7.5 (...)

CEC Bank Ends 2022 With Audited Net Profit Of RON424M, Up 16% YoY Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank ended 2022 with an audited net profit of RON424.3 million, up 16% from 2021, and net interest income of RON1.54 billion, up 43% on the year.

Cegedim: Romania Medicine Market Grows 20% YoY To Nearly RON27B In April 2022-March 2023 Period Romanians bought medicines worth RON26.8 billion (EUR5.44 billion) in the period April 2022 – March 2023, at wholesale prices, 20% more than in the year-earlier period, in line with the Cegedim Customer Information report.

Nearly a quarter of Romanian children have had or have a parent working abroad Nearly a quarter of Romanian children between the ages of 0-17 have had or currently have a parent working abroad, according to a complex national study conducted by the organization Save the Children Romania. Italy (21%), Spain (17%), and Austria (12%) are the top three destinations for (...)

Romania's Brașov submits bid to become European Green Capital in 2025 Brașov, a popular mountain city in central Romania, submitted its candidacy for the European Green Capital 2025 title, mayor Allen Coliban announced. The award recognizes and rewards cities' efforts to achieve ambitious goals for environmental improvement and sustainable development. According (...)

Romanian startup Pluria receives USD 2 mln in latest funding round Romanian future-of-work startup Pluria recently announced that it has received financial backing worth USD 2 million from international investors led by Southeast European Eleven Ventures, and joined by Germany-based Croton Capital, Romania-based WIT Angels Club, and US-based Phoenix Venture (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |