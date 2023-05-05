Romanian cosmetics manufacturer Farmec to move production to new EUR 40 mln factory

Romanian cosmetics manufacturer Farmec to move production to new EUR 40 mln factory. Romania's largest cosmetics manufacturer Farmec announced plans to build a new factory in the commune of Apahida, Cluj county, and relocate its entire production there. The company estimates the total investment at over EUR 40 million, aiming to also access individual state aid for the project.