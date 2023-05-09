Ascott Group’s The Crest Collection Hotel Brand Enters Romania Via Partnership With Forty Management

Ascott Group’s The Crest Collection Hotel Brand Enters Romania Via Partnership With Forty Management. Real estate developer Forty Management has signed an agreement with Ascott hotel chain held by Singapore’s largest real estate investment company to bring The Crest Collection brand to Bucharest. The new hotel should be inaugurated in 2026, following a EUR22 million (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]