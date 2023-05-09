Innova/7, Booster Capital, GapMinder And Morphosis Capital Get EUR80M Via NRRP For Romanian Companies

Innova/7, Booster Capital, GapMinder And Morphosis Capital Get EUR80M Via NRRP For Romanian Companies. Venture capital funds Innova/7, Booster Capital, GapMinder II and Morphosis Capital II are to receive up to EUR80 million investments from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) to fund at least thirty companies in development, as well as technology, manufacturing FMCG, B2B and B2C