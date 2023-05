Premier Palace & Spa Hotel In Bucharest Up For Sale For EUR6.9M

Premier Palace & Spa Hotel in Bucharest, held by Premier Palace, insolvent since 2019, has been put up for sale for EUR6.9 million, court appointed trustee Euro Insol announced. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]