Personal remittances from Romanians abroad reach record level for the last 30 years. Romanians abroad sent over USD 9 billion (EUR 8.2 bln) into the country as personal remittances in 2021, according to World Bank data quoted by Panorama.ro. This sum is a record for the last 30 years and represents 3.2% of Romania's GDP, placing the country third in the EU by the share of