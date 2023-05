EU approves new financial aid for Moldova

EU approves new financial aid for Moldova. The European Parliament voted on Tuesday, May 9, to top up the macro-financial aid for Moldova by up to EUR 145 million to help the country cover part of its funding needs in 2023. This brings the total amount of ongoing macro-financial assistance (MFA) support to up to EUR 295 million. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]